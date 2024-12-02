The ai Corporation, a company that offers fuel and mobility card issuing systems, had partnered with Circle K, a player in mobility and convenience, to expand into Europe.

Following the implementation of aiEazyFuel payments platform across Circle K’s operations in its Scandinavian and Baltic markets, Circle K now aims to expand its use in ai’s platform to support B2B fleet payments across mid-European fuel retail sites.

Easier fleet and fuel payments

The aiEazyFuel platform offers a secure and modern payment experience, making it more convenient for users, and Circle K leverages its capabilities to provide a better fuel experience for its business customers. This commitment is also reflected in Circle K's recent acquisition of retail assets from TotalEnergies in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The platform enables Circle K to attract and retain new customers by delivering better features, improved security, and a simple process, in accordance with fleet managers’ demands. ai’s end-to-end payment solution eliminates complexities associated with fleet and fuel cards, allowing Circle K to upgrade its operations and capitalise on the evolving needs of its customers.

Circle K will leverage aiEazyFuel’s fully featured pricing rule functionality, which creates flexible price offerings for different market segments, multiple invoicing frequencies, supported delivery channels, and simplified cross-border transaction processing, to ensure visibility to national and international payments in a single invoice.

The flexibility and ease of integration into Circle K’s payments systems and standard integration protocols will support typical forecourt integrations via simple API connections, with non-forecourt partners such as parking, toll, and EV providers. This allows payments with plastic cards to operate as easily and efficiently as mobile phone payments and RFID fobs.

Leveraging these features, Circle K aims to help business customers pay for fuel and other products more conveniently and securely using their fuel and mobility fleet cards. The company currently operates in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as a similar number in Scandinavia and the Baltic countries, with plans to further expand into Europe.