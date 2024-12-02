Circle integrates with Plaid





According to the official press release, the integration makes connecting bank accounts and accepting ACH payments faster and easier because Plaid enables quicker account verification.

Using Circle’s Payments and Payouts APIs, ACH payments settle as USD Coin (USDC) and payouts enable automatic conversion from USDC into ACH transfers. Combined with Circle Digital Dollar Account APIs, customers can build treasury management and payments applications that also tap into the openness, global reach, and cost-efficiency of dollar digital currencies like USDC.