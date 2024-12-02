As announced by Circle, the company is offering 9,600,00 shares of Class A common stock, and the selling stockholders are participating with 14,400,000 shares of Class A common stock. Regarding the offering, Circle is set to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to acquire up to an additional 3,600,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments. At the time of writing, the IPO price was projected to be between USD 24 and USD 26 per share.











Additionally, the offering is subject to market conditions, with no assurance of whether and when the IPO may be completed, nor the size or terms of the offering. The company has applied to list its stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ‘CRCL’.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as joint lead active bookrunners for Circle’s IPO, while Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, and SOCIETE GENERALE are acting as bookrunners. At the same time, BNY Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., and Santander are co-managers, and AmeriVet Securities, Drexel Hamilton, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., and Roberts & Ryan are junior co-managers.

Furthermore, Circle has filed a registration statement relating to these securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), however, it has not become effective as of the writing of this report. Also, these securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the registration statement comes into effect.





Circle denies plans for a buyout

Earlier in May 2025, it was reported that Circle was engaging in informal discussions with Ripple and Coinbase regarding a possible acquisition. At that time, as detailed by people familiar with the matter, a takeover bid from Ripple valued between USD 4 billion and USD 5 billion was submitted on 30 April 2025 but was rejected. Also, it was alleged that talks with Coinbase had taken place, although no formal offers were disclosed.

However, the company recently clarified that it was not for sale, denying the report.