This includes new time-saving features such as true real-time calculations, retrospective parallel runs, backpay adjustments, and rolled-up holiday pay calculations.











Ciphr’s payroll platform features

An upgraded version of the technology underpinning Shape payroll, which Ciphr acquired in 2024, the new platform boasts a user-friendly UI, with intuitive dashboards, an improved user experience, and a raft of new features that remove manual payroll tasks and eliminate the risk for human error.

Fully cloud-based and API-led, Ciphr payroll was built with a real-time payroll engine. This ensures that an organisation’s people data is always synchronised with its payroll system and can flow easily between the HR and payroll systems, as well as any finance or workforce management systems. Additionally, it eliminates the need for time-consuming payroll processing and any changes that could impact pay calculations, as they are immediately reflected on employees’ payslips.

Some advantages of Ciphr’s cloud-based payroll solution include single-sign-on (SSO), centralised data security, and reduced downtime for upgrades or maintenance. It aims to be a fast payroll system with its retrospective parallel run testing, which reduces the waiting time and addresses the issue of waiting to run two regular payroll parallel runs before it goes live. It can also be implemented at pace and integrated with other systems through APIs.

Other feature includes time-saving automation, such as calculating backpay, pro-ration, average earnings, average holiday pay and absence calculations, auto-generating auto-enrolment letters, and more.

Ciphr’s aim is to build out its payroll proposition and invest in its products and customers. It is committed to providing functionality-rich, people-centric technology for UK businesses and making a positive impact on the payroll professionals that sets them apart from other HCM providers.