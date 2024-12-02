



The company is currently preparing the necessary documentation to secure a banking licence within the European Union. This licence will enable it to offer upgraded financial security to its customers and provide access to advanced banking products.

Once the banking licence is obtained, all customer funds will be protected by the Bank Guarantee Fund, ensuring a high level of security. This protection offers additional assurance to customers, confirming that their funds are safe. Furthermore, the company is requesting that users refrain from filing claims in court, as such actions could impede its reorganisation efforts and delay the restoration of full functionality. The company works towards resuming services as soon as possible, however, it still needs time to prepare the necessary paperwork and establish new procedures.