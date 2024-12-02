



Following this announcement, the partnership aims to enhance customised banking solutions and streamline user journeys for users across Morocco. The strategic deal represents a part of a growing movement among Moroccan financial institutions to embrace customer-centric services, as well as to deliver improved and secure digital experiences.

In addition, both CIH Bank and Backbase will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the CIH Bank x Backbase partnership

According to officials of the company, CIH Bank aims to deepen customer relationships by providing segment-based solutions and secure access to the targeted financial tools when they are needed the most. These include the process of opening a bank account, securing a student loan, or investing to grow their wealth.

By leveraging Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, CIH Bank is set to modernise its digital infrastructure and accelerate its ability to offer customer-centric tools. In addition, the financial institution will also streamline the onboarding process, making it faster and more intuitive for both Moroccans in the Kingdom and those abroad to open accounts and manage their finances with ease and efficiency. The initiative aligns with CIG Bank’s broader strategy of providing personalised, context-aware experiences that cater to each customer’s financial journey.

Furthermore, Backbase’s platform will provide a combination of functionality and secure UI/UX, which will ensure that CIH Bank can quickly go to market with new offerings. By adopting a composable, modular, and flexible architecture, CIH Bank will have the possibility to control its future improvement, as well as continuously develop and deliver optimised interactions with clients. The focus on future-proof technology also enables the bank to foster customer engagement and loyalty, while keeping pace with the changes that take place in the digital landscape as well.