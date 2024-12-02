CIH Bank automates corporate banking services with Finastra

The solutions are automating the bank’s trade and supply chain finance services, providing its corporate customers with access to services online, rather than in-branch.

CIH Bank was founded around 70 years ago, with an initial focus on real estate financing. It has since evolved into a broader commercial bank, while retaining its traditional expertise in real estate and tourism project financing.

With Fusion Corporate Channels, CIH Bank is able to unify trade services under one portal. By integrating with its clients’ existing procurement, finance and enterprise resource planning systems, it can analyze transactional behaviour and derive greater value from its customers. As well as transactional services, the omnichannel solution opens the door for mobile banking and host to host connectivity. Fusion Trade Innovation, Finastra’s trade finance solution, enhances the bank’s digital trade capabilities via built-in workflow features and also improves services by providing a smart user interface.

CIH Bank worked with the Finastra Services team to implement the software using the Fusion Adopt program, which allowed implementation of the majority of the project remotely, despite the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.