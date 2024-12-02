CIFS launches supply chain financing services

The SCF Services provide owners of small to medium sized enterprises (the SMEs) with holistic supply chain financing solutions and value-added services in order to reduce financing costs and improve efficiency during a business transaction.

With an initial focus on the medical supplies and medical equipment, airline catering and bulk commodity supply chains, the SCF Services will be operated through Fu Hui (Shenzhen) Commercial Factoring, a recently incorporated, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services provides financial advisory services, including commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory, and international corporate financing advisory, to meet the financing and capital needs of its clients, comprised largely of small-to-medium sized enterprises.