CIBT, Conferma Pay partner for virtual cards

Conferma Pay works in helping businesses digitise payments. The partnership reflects the current atmosphere as countries begin to reopen after the pandemic, and customers continue to use digital payments and virtual options. CIBT corporate customers will be able to access automatic reconciliation and better spend management tools, such as data insights. They can charge specific amounts to the virtual cards for payment for visa services.

Virtual cards have been touted as positives for travel payments, according to a report due to their ability to cut down on fraud through customizable controls and the one-to-one factor for payments.