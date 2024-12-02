CIBC introduces currency converter tool

The solution will be launched on 24 July and is aimed at providing transparency for clients when using their money abroad.

The Canadian banks Mobile Banking App uses GPS location to automatically indicate the real time exchange rate when paying on Visa card (including the foreign exchange fee). By showing the cost of the purchase in local and Canadian currency, users can decide when merchants present payment options in multiple currencies, by comparing the exchange rates displayed on the app.

The collaboration with NAB was announced in September 2016, the company announcing earlier in June 2017 their travel tools, which implemented Visa APIs from Visa Developer Platform to help deliver new payment customer experiences.