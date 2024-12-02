CIBC FirstCaribbean selects AU10TIX for digital transformation

As the press release says, the collaboration will boost the speed and security of customer onboarding and ongoing due diligence processes, while offering a safer, more accessible financial service platform for the 16 Caribbean countries CIBC FirstCaribbean services.

AU10TIX has been servicing the financial sector for 20 years, acquiring expertise in customer due diligence and KYC as well as balancing compliance, risk, and conversion for brands like PayPal, Saxo, Fondeadora, and Prime Trust.

CIBC FirstCaribbean will utilise AU10TIX to add to its ‘Apply Online’ service which digitally onboards clients for checking and savings accounts. AU10TIX's automated solution for identity document verification, liveness detection, and face biometric authentication enables identity verification results in a matter of seconds during customer onboarding and account log in requests.