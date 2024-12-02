IBM’s technology will help CIB Egypt to integrate both new and old services from branches, digital channels, mobile and internet banking, IVR, business processes, and CRM. The integration is part of the bank’s efforts to digitally transform and modernise its IT infrastructure.











A unified experience to simply banking operations

To augment CIB's digital banking, IBM implemented a microservice using IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, a platform that provides a single, unified experience that connect applications and data.

The implementation of this architecture has resulted in unprecedented simplicity in version maintenance, dynamic scaling, service governance, and service discovery. These advancements have allowed CIB to offer a more agile banking environment, which has increased efficiency, enriched resiliency, streamlined operations, and improved productivity, ultimately benefiting the end-user experience.

Officials from CIB said that they are starting a new chapter in their banking evolution by adopting IBM Cloud Pak for Integration on Red Hat OpenShift which provides them the ability to accelerate development and flexibly integrate new and existing services all in a single integrated offering and providing enhanced customers experience to CIB customers.

Also commenting on this partnership, IBM’s representatives said that more than 100 project team members from CIB, IBM Customer Success and IBM Technology Expert Labs worked together to drive and complete this modernisation journey. This project is a significant milestone in their long-standing relationship with CIB, as they assist CIB in adapting AI for business with a human-centred and principled approach. IBM brings deep technology, industry, and domain expertise to help CIB apply AI to deliver meaningful business outcomes beyond improved productivity and efficiencies to better experiences and new business models.





Previous news from CIB

In June 2023, Commercial International Bank has introduced the CIB noon credit card in collaboration with the noon ecommerce platform and Visa.

The card offers a 5% immediate discount on noon purchases, allows instalment payments over 15 months without interest, and awards BONUS CIB points for non-noon website purchases. Cardholders enjoy priority noon express product delivery and activation rewards.

The launch aligns with CIB's strategy for a cashless society, emphasising innovative solutions and a seamless banking experience. Noon Egypt aims to enhance customer purchasing power and contribute to the local digital economy.

Visa highlights the partnership's potential to provide attractive offers and payment facilities amid current economic challenges.