Chubb, Revolut to provide wider coverage to fintech's customers

Chubb will offer Revolut’s customers insurance products like purchase protection, refund protection, and ticket cancellation when a Revolut card is used. The new policy also covers when a customer has a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and can’t use event tickets purchased using their Revolut account. The newest insurance addition is just the latest to be added to Revolut’s super app as it tries to make its service more valuable to customers.

Chubb and Revolut will roll the new insurance out across 22 different countries—Revolut operates in 37 different countries and it is not yet clear which countries have made the list.