Chrome River, Western Union Business Solutions in strategic deal

Under the terms of the partnership, Chrome River customers are set to have access to an integrated payment processing solution to send and receive international payments and manage foreign currency exchange for their North American and overseas transactions. Likewise, Western Union Business Solutions customers are set to have access to Chrome River’s SaaS-based expense reporting and invoice processing solution that is able to accommodate business rules, policies, workflow routing, management reporting and integration with ERP and financial systems.

In recent news, Chrome River has entered a partnership with US-based law firm Cox Smith.