Chrome River debuts automated purchase orders

Under the agreement, purchase orders can now be created within Chrome River, electronically routed for approval via enhanced workflow and once approved, are part of the Chrome River Invoice matching process. Unmatched invoices can be automatically routed for exception processing and matched invoices can be exported to the customers’ financial systems.

Chrome River Technologies provides expense reporting and supplier invoice automation solutions that combine the internet technologies with a team of implementation and support experts. Chrome River delivers payback via a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model that requires no hardware, no software and no long-term commitment.

In recent news, Chrome River has unveiled that Field Fisher Waterhouse, a full-service European law firm, has selected Chrome River Expense and Invoice as the expense management system to automate the firm’s corporate expense reporting and invoice processing.