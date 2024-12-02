ChowBanQ considering an IPO for its platform

ChowBanQ is dedicated to sustainability, considering itself a green bank and one of its main assets is that every online banking account is a bucket. These buckets can be used to make payments for goods and services between accounts, and in some cases, between banks. Once a bucket is depleted, it can easily be filled and refilled by the account holder. Customers can also place their buckets on an interest-generating term deposit or a savings list, which earns interest at five times the national savings rate.

As per the official press release, trading between buckets has several benefits for merchants, contractors, and individual buyers of goods and services. It eliminates card fees and reduces high exchange rates. It also protects the user's identity without the need for constant card tokenization issuance with each transaction. Additionally, it allows for easy verification that the buyer has enough money in their bucket to cover requests and that the buyer or seller is a legitimate entity and real person.









More about ChowBanQ

Started as an online trade and payment facilitating bucket, ChowBanQ became a private bank and it offers private banking services to all registered clients on its digital platform, such as payments, wire transfers or direct deposit. Thus, it is a fintech and a neobank with the capability of a traditional bank.

Customers can send an instructive email through their account's messaging system. ChowBanQ's NexorOne banking software will carry out the order, and then notify the client within a secure environment that only they can access. Moreover, the company offers a series of benefits such as a yearly above-market rate interest on term deposits and savings accounts, operating in a money market environment with a depository backed by the Bank of America, Member FDIC.

Buyers and merchants have the option to conduct trade and settle payments within their organisation, using account buckets. This method reduces the cost and time of transfer while verifying the availability of cash from the buyer's account. Additionally, they can use ChowBanQ to make payments and transfers from their account into Venmo, Paypal, and other banks on their behalf.