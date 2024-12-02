Chippit launches in Australia





Founded in May 2022, Chippit calls itself a social banking app that allows individuals to invite and save faster with their friends and family, as well as borrow at 0% interest rate to make purchases.

Chippit recently raised USD 136,000 in pre-seed funding from venture capital firm Antler.

The app aims to help debt conscious individuals, temporary residents, and students with work rights in Australia achieve their money goals faster and borrow interest free by saving with peers.