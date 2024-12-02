Chip selects Seccls for its Investment Platform





By integrating with Seccl via API, Chip’s Investment Platform will provide users with access to financial markets. Seccl will act as custodian and ISA manager for the investment proposition, guarding users’ cash and assets, while its API will also handle the trading and settling of investments.

The Chip Investment Platform is due to launch to the public in April 2021 and will be an addition to Chip’s suite of wealth-building tools.