China's WeBank launches Blockchain infrastructure

It will be devoted to building a trusted infrastructure based on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), promoting fairness and sustainability, and providing convenience for the participation of the government, the public and private enterprises in the ESG strategy.

To better promote the development of ESG, WeBank Blockchain will focus on key technologies such as privacy computing, trusted governance and distributed digital identity. It will develop an ESG application framework and open-source ecosystem and promote the realization of ESG-related businesses.

WeBank, which is located in China’s southern city of Shenzhen, was established in December 2014, as a first private internet-based bank, initiated by Tencent.