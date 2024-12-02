China to launch third stock exchange

Mainland China currently has two major markets based in the Shanghai financial hub and the southern city of Shenzhen. The regulator said that the registration system for the exchange would be like Shanghai's STAR market, which is seen as China's answer to the technology-heavy Nasdaq platform in the US.

In recent months, Chinese authorities have announced a series of measures that have had a major impact on large parts of the country's private sector - from tech giants and tutoring firms to music streaming platforms and TV companies. Along with a huge swathe of tough new measures imposed on companies, the Chinese authorities have intensified their oversight of firms with share listings in the US.

Earlier this month, the Chinese government signalled that this crackdown would continue as it unveiled a five-year plan outlining tighter regulation of much of its economy. Meanwhile in America, the Wall Street regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will now require extra information from Chinese companies aiming to sell shares in the US.