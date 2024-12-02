China Everbright launches ecommerce platform

The upcoming ecommerce platform will integrate the banks previous attempts in this field since 2013. Xu Changzhi, deputy general manager of the e-banking department of the mid-sized lender in China, said that ecommerce is a means used to attract more clients to the bank products and then provide them with financial services, such as online installment loans, rather than trying to make profits from merchandise sales, chinadaily.com cites.

The bank has embarked on a new journey to develop Internet finance. It will take in clients directly from the internet, explore their value in part by analysing their behaviors on e-banking channels, and improve client retention, said Yang Bingbing, general manager of the lenders e-banking department.

On 18 August, 2015, China Everbright Bank launched direct banking services, which refer to the offering of financial products and services mainly via the Internet, telephones and automated teller machines. Through direct banking, the bank will thread multiple businesses together, including wealth management, financing and ecommerce, and provide comprehensive services to a wide range of customers, regardless of whether they have an account at CEB.

The bank also established an open platform for online bill payment by cooperating with major third-party online payment service providers, such as Alipay and Wechat payment. About 160 million customers in 270 cities are expected to make bill payments via the platform in 2015, Xu said.