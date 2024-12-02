China Everbright Bank uses Ant Blockchain for supply chain finance

The “duo” refers to the intersection between supply chain and blockchain. The CEB solution brings together several moving parts. It uses identity and authentication via CEB’s existing platforms. And other integrations involve internal and external data, credit reporting and bank account systems.

This isn’t CEB’s first foray into blockchain trade finance. Its a participant in an initiative from the China Banking Association. And its Hong Kong branch took part in a trial of the Contour Letter of Credit blockchain (formerly called Voltron).