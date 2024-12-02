China CITIC Bank, Baidu roll out direct bank AiBank

The partnership was approved by the regulators earlier in 2017, and has now open its virtual doors for business. China CITIC Bank owns 70% of AiBank, Baidu 30%. The start-up’s main focus will be on consumer and SME lending and will leverage modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

Earlier in 2017, Baidu has inked a deal with PayPal to tap overseas merchants as Chinese tech companies were ramping up the fight for overseas payment partnerships.