China-based Ant Group to launch consumer finance company

The move underlines a broader push by Ant and other Chinese tech majors, including Tencent and Bytedance, to bulk up in financial services closer to home as they battle mounting scrutiny for their technology business overseas and a Sino-US standoff. Ant, 33% owned by ecommerce company Alibaba Group Holding, has already amassed a range of financial licenses, including payments, online banking, insurance, and micro lending to operate in China's financial market valued at trillions of dollars.

Ant plans to team up with Nanyang Commercial Bank and Alibaba-backed intelligent transport services firm China TransInfo Technology for the consumer finance business. Ant will hold about a 50% stake, while Nanyang Commercial and TransInfo will own 15% and 10%, respectively, of the new firm. Other co-founders include battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology. The founders plan to invest a total of about USD 1.2 billion in the firm as the registered capital.