

Chimney used the Banno Digital Toolkit, the foundational APIs of the Banno Digital Platform, to incorporate its technology into the digital offerings of community and regional financial institutions. By leveraging Jack Henry’s API, design, and authentication frameworks, Chimney has integrated with the digital banking platform, ensuring a more optimised banking experience.





The integration expands to over 1000 fintech companies

This integration is set to increase Jack Henry’s expanding ecosystem of over 1,000 fintech companies, delivering around 7,500 financial institutions with financial products and services for their account holders.

With Chimney’s integrated financial tools, financial institutions can raise digital engagement with their account holders, increase deposits, and support more loans through smar recommendations that direct users to suitable products. Additionally, institutions will benefit from Chimney Home, a platform aimed at improving the online banking experience for homeowners by providing the tools, data, and insights to help them manage their homes. Financial Plus Credit Union is among the institutions currently working on the implementation of Chimney’s financial tools.







Personalised financial insights

Financial Plus Credit Union representatives stated their collaboration with Chimney will provide homeowners with personalised financial insights. This partnership will assist their clients in achieving their financial objectives by offering the necessary resources to upgrade their home's value and equity. They have supported homeowners through a collaborative strategy that integrates mortgage lending, marketing, digital services, and member support. With the forthcoming launch of Home Value+, powered by Chimney, they aim to unify these efforts to deliver an omnichannel experience. This will help accessibility for homeowners, facilitating easier engagement with mortgage services while increasing operational efficiency for their team.

Home Value+ platform offers users a comprehensive view of their home's financial health, allowing them to make informed decisions about refinancing, renovations, or investments. By using advanced analytics and personalised recommendations, homeowners can explore tailored solutions that align with their long-term goals.