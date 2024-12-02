Chile: Continental Tire selects Invoiceware International for e-invoicing solutions

Under the terms of the agreement, Continental Tire will use Invoiceware International’s SAP Hybrid Cloud for Chile E-Invoicing to simplify compliance with the upcoming mandates in Chile. The platform provides e-invoicing, receivables, payables, logistics, and Libros Reporting.

In recent news, a multinational focused on supplying solutions and services within the aerospace industry has entered an agreement with Invoiceware International to manage its electronic invoicing processes in Brazil.