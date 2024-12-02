Chesapeake Bank joins the RTP Network

With the RTP network, Chesapeake Bank customers can now receive payments directly into their accounts with real-time receipt confirmation and instant availability, while also providing for advanced messaging capabilities.

The RTP network, provided by The Clearing House, is a core payments infrastructure built in the US in more than 40 years and gives the banking industry a platform for domestic payments, complete with rich data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation. The system enables instant settlement and availability, so those funds can be used or withdrawn as cash within seconds.

By implementing the RTP network, Chesapeake Bank joins a growing number of financial institutions offering new capabilities to their customers. The RTP network currently reaches 53% of US demand deposit accounts, offers a flat pricing structure for all depository institutions regardless of size, and does not include volume discounts or have minimum volume requirements.