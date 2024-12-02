Cheese to expand access to its banking services





Instead of a social security number, Cheese will consider applicants who provide a current visa and valid passport as alternative identification, along with a valid established US address. Prospective customers can offer one of the seven valid visas if they don’t have a social security number.

Cheese’s platform provides a debit Mastercard, which is available to those with no credit history. Cheese cardholders can use the virtual cards instantly through their mobile wallets.

Other features include offering advance pay up to two days early with direct deposit, a 3% deposit bonus for referring friends, 0.3% annual percentage yield (APY), and up to 10% cash back on purchases at more than10,000 merchants.