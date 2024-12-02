Cheese and Dosh partner to offer cashback solution

As a cashback platform, Dosh provides Cheese customers the opportunity to earn cashback on thousands of local and national brands. Using either their physical or virtual debit cards, Cheese users can get up to 10% cashback at more than 10,000 retailers and restaurants. The partnership adds some of the most popular brands to Cheese’s existing roster, including Costco, Dunkin’, Adidas and Shake Shack.

Cheese primarily serves Asian-Americans and immigrants in the US providing customers accessible, zero-fee, rewards-based banking while simultaneously giving them a way to support Asian-American and immigrant-owned businesses, at-risk communities, and charitable organisations with each purchase.

With each swipe, Cheese contributes a small portion to its charitable Giveback Fund, which partners with nonprofits. Customers have the option of donating any amount of their rewards or their sign-up bonus to the fund.

Cheese accounts are open to all US citizens aged 18 and over and are available to anyone, including individuals without a credit history, and features advance pay up to two days early with direct deposit, a 3% deposit bonus for referring friends, and a 0.3% annual percentage yield (APY). The Cheese Debit Mastercard provides security features with Mastercard’s Zero Liability and Identity Theft protection while the platform provides multi-factor authentication and 256-bit encryption bank-level security.