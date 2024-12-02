Check-it partners with Nordigen





Check-it created a tool which enables its business users to manage all their cash flows in one place, helping streamline accounting processes and stay on top of company funds. Created by accounting and tax experts, as well as a software team specialising in process automation, Check-it was developed to solve existing pain points for their clients.

The platform allows customers to aggregate their bank accounts and manage their transactions, incoming payments, and digital invoices. Additionally, the platform connects to accounting software, enterprise resource planning tools and company communication channels, and links payments to specific clients. This is performed through a bank reconciliation program that helps filter and organise information such as bank entities, time periods, and types of transactions.

Check-it partnered with Nordigen to facilitate a quicker direct link to bank accounts. Previously, the system would update daily, however, through Nordigen’s Open Banking technology, Check-it customers benefit from continuous secure connections, with financial data updated in real time.