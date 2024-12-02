Chaser launches Cashflow Recovery Initiative for UK SMEs during Covid-19

UK SMEs face huge challenges getting their invoices paid on time, with over GBP 225 billion in overdue invoices owed to them at any one time - a situation now dramatically exacerbated by Covid-19. Chaser’s Cashflow Recovery Initiative will put businesses in the best cash flow position possible in this uncertain time by providing SMEs with access to an expert team to help them get their invoices paid, free of charge.

Depending on the individual needs of each business, support will range from ‘coaching’ the business through their invoice chasing process and helping to implement transformative measures, to a fully outsourced credit control function with the Chaser team taking over their invoice chasing completely.