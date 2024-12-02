Chase Bank introduces bonus offers for Apple and others

Customers owning a Freedom, Ink, or Sapphire credit card will receive an increased value of their redemption points for selected brands, including Apple. Depending on the type of card they own, clients can benefit from up to 50% more value for their rewards points when purchasing Apple products through the Apple Ultimate Rewards store.

The promotion is available until the end of November 2021 and allows cardholders of Chase Freedom, Freedom Flex, and Freedom Student to benefit from 10% more value on Apple products, while owners of JPMorgan Reserve and Chase Sapphire Reserve will receive 50% more value.

Apart from the Apple promotion, Freedom cardholders will also get up to 5% bonus cash back from selected stores for every transaction made through Shop Through Chase and 10% off when they redeem their points for certain gift cards.