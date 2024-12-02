Chartwell is latest broker to sign up to Credit Assess open banking product

The white-label online solution allows mortgage advisers to obtain credit scores, reports and open banking data – with consumers’ consent – to help pre-qualify clients.

During a trial Chartwell said the system had increased applications and completions and it had restructured its internal sales processes in order to benefit more fully from having clients’ full financial details upfront.

Credit Assess allows brokers to see customers’ full credit scores and reports plus banking information within minutes.

There is also an API function which allows firms to feed the credit report and bank information into their third-party proprietary software such as point-of-sale and CRM systems.

Credit Assess is available to all advisory firms, distributors, CRM provider and networks, and is provided with a full training package.