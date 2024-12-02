Chargebee releases product updates

With this release, Chargebee helps businesses to create better alignment between Sales and Finance functions to accelerate and improve revenue processes as there is a continued rise in automation investments across business functions aimed at increasing efficiencies.

The Fall Release includes the following features:

1.MS Dynamics GP integration to help finance teams eliminate the manual process of importing subscription and billing data into their system by automatically syncing data on invoices, transactions, and customers.

2.NetSuite SuiteTax integration to help in optimising book closure cycles by ensuring tax and compliance information is synced and accurate.

3.New HubSpot CRM integration that facilitates quote to cash capabilities via a combination of automation and streamlined subscription actions within HubSpot deals. This allows salespeople to go from quoting to subscriptions and payments without leaving HubSpot.

4.ZohoCRM integration to help sales teams identify more upsell and cross-sell opportunities with a holistic view of invoices, subscriptions, opportunities, and accounts without breaking context.

5.Mollie integration adds to the number of payment gateway integrations, offering the ability to handle EU VAT compliances, and local forms of payments.