Chargebee launches suit of solutions for spring update

Fresh off its recent round of funding, the subscription management platform, has announced the launch of the e-invoicing service for high-performing SaaS and subscription-model businesses as the centrepiece of its Spring 2022 Product Release. The release includes updates geared towards helping with growth and efficiency for Chargebee customers, including taxation and revenue recognition features, and a new Marketplace to automate billing workflows through a library of customisable integrations.

Chargebee’s e-invoicing service will allow businesses seeking to expand operations globally to comply with local e-invoicing mandates and serve B2G and B2B customers in new regions. The company’s Marketplace helps businesses to build their billing systems on top of Chargebee, allowing for more integrations by connecting merchants with a catalogue of available integrations to choose from. Marketplace improves integrations with other apps end-to-end, from discovery to sign-up, automating billing workflows and use cases.

In addition to e-invoicing and Marketplace, Chargebee adds taxation and revenue recognition capabilities to handle real-time changes based on customer demands. Through automation, the company is providing subscription businesses with a new way to sync billing information and improve an organisation’s financial efficiency and enabling them to meet the list of compliance requirements, including Value-Added Tax and Tax Deduction at Source.