Chargebee closes USD 250 mln investment round





The new round of funding will be used towards product innovation and global expansion to support the billing and revenue needs of current and future subscription businesses, as well as strategic corporate growth initiatives.

Chargebee manages revenue operations for subscription-based businesses ranging from early-stage startups to larger enterprises.

The company recently expanded offerings to build a unified revenue management platform with strategic acquisitions of RevLock, as well as Brightback. In 2021, the platform also added capabilities to optimise revenue growth with new payment methods and gateways, support for one-time payments to meet local tax and e-invoicing regulatory and compliance requirements, enhanced reporting and analytics and updated integrations with ERPs (Netsuite and Microsoft Dynamics) and CRMs (Hubspot and Zoho) to support more complex sales motions.