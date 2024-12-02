Chargebee acquires numberz





Subscription businesses will now be able to automate their entire receivables process from purchase to payment, in addition to managing subscription products and invoices, leading to better data collections and insights for more confident decision-making.

Chargebee Receivables helps finance leaders reimagine the critical workflow. Integrating with the existing ERP and accounting solutions, Chargebee Receivables will also provide finance leaders better visibility and control of their receivables and improve their own customer experience.

With the addition of numberz, Chargebee Receivables ensures that customers are billed on time, with accuracy, all while keeping customers engaged and informed by offering incentives for them to pay on time.

The numberz team joins Chargebee in various offices and remotely across India, including the addition of executive team members to Chargebee’s leadership team.