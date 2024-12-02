Chargebee acquires Brightback





Brightback offers automated solutions to increase customer retention and lifetime value by reducing on average 23% of online cancellations, retaining free trials, and surfacing benchmarked intelligence. With the Chargebee integration, merchants can pull in subscriber data to set up automated workflows and machine learning to test, target and personalise customer experiences to retain more users and optimise revenue.

Brightback’s team will join Chargebee in various offices and remotely across the world, including the addition of Brightback’s executive team to Chargebee’s leadership team. This is the latest acquisition for Chargebee after acquiring revenue recognition provider RevLock in 2021 to expand product offerings based on feedback received from clients and growing market demand.