



As per the information detailed in the press release, ChargeAfter introduced The Lending Hub to support banks in delivering lending solutions for merchants and their customers at scale. Developed to enable banks and financial institutions to simplify the development, management, and distribution of multiple lending products, the platform is an omni-commerce solution.











The Lending Hub’s capabilities

Through its features, The Lending Hub aims to provide a suite of comprehensive tools and simplified integration that enhance the overall financial market. As it allows banks to expand beyond their traditional lending models, the platform enables them to offer lending services on a larger scale, while focusing on market penetration and adoption while maintaining increased levels of security. According to ChargeAfter’s officials, as banks intend to expand their operations and integrate their lending products directly into merchants’ point of sale, the company’s platform seeks to transform how they and their customers experience lending. The Lending Hub provides a suite of comprehensive tools and simplified integration, with ChargeAfter supporting them in advancing their capabilities.



Furthermore, the platform focuses on equipping banks and lending institutions with solutions to efficiently deliver lending services to merchants and shoppers. Through this flexibility, banks can deploy and manage diverse lending assets while maintaining their focus on their core business activities. Some of the platform’s features include:

Merchant enablement layer which allows accelerated onboarding, simplified integration, and omni-commerce checkout processes;

Merchant self-service via a full management suite, BI analytics, and reporting;

Bank oversight and merchant management which includes full lending program management, merchant oversight, chargeback management, and reporting suites for bank partners;

Several lending products, including short and long-term instalments, revolving credit, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), private label credit cards, personal loans, and project loans, among others.

Representatives from ChargeAfter also underlined that the company’s position in the market allows it to meet the demands of banks which are increasingly requiring advanced technology partners that help them expand beyond their traditional lending models. Banks can leverage The Lending Hub to enable their consumer with lending services as it can deliver the capabilities they need while maintaining their core competencies of being the bank.





More information about ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is a provider of embedded lending networks for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchant and financial institutions. Enabled by a network of lenders and a matching engine, the company focuses on simplifying the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can implement the company’s omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at the point of sale, allowing them to offer tailored financing options to their customers.



Currently, ChargeAfter is supported by payment investors including Citi Ventures, Visa, MUFG, Banco Bradesco, Synchrony Financial, PICO Venture Partners, Proper Venture Partners, and The Phoenix.