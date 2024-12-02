Change Financial partners with Mambu





The partnership will see Change’s Vertexon PaaS platform, which enables banks and fintechs to deliver physical and digital card payments and processing, added to Mambu’s application programming interface (API)-driven cloud banking platform.

The rationale for the partnership is that Mambu and Change could leverage on each other’s strengths and develop an ecosystem approach, working together to deliver SaaS solutions to Australian and New Zealand financial institutions.

In addition, it’s expected that Mambu will work with Change to make their payment emulation and testing solution, PaySim, available to clients.

PaySim allows financial institutions to simulate and test the full payment lifecycle of their systems, including load and stress testing as well as ATM, POS, and card scheme simulation.

Change had also commenced onboarding its first payments-as-a-service (PaaS) client in the lucrative US market during the quarter and is now pursuing new client leads across the US, Australasia, and Latin America.