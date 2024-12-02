Challenger bank Starling to accept Fitbit Pay in the UK

This makes the mobile bank the first of its kind to accept NFC payments with the Ionic smartwatch. Previously, the bank has also added support for Apple Pay, which also works on the Apple Watch.

Mastercard, Visa and Amex all support Fitbit Pay and more than 10 leading banks signed up across 10 markets, including HSBC, Santander and KBC Bank Ireland. However, the tech company has not disclosed a time frame for launch nor the exact locations it is interested it.

Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatch is competing with Apple’s own smartwatch, which customers can already use for payments in several markets. Considering that its competitor has such a big head-start, it will be interested to see whether the Ionic smartwatch manages to secure a large market share.