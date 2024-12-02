Challenger bank Dave affected by data breach

The company said that malicious actors recently breached Waydev, a former third-party service provider for Dave, accessing passwords that were stored in hashed form, using bcrypt, an industry standard hashing algorithm. The breached data included names, physical and email addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth. Credit card information, bank account numbers, social security numbers, and other sensitive data was not accessed. Officials at Dave said there is no evidence that actions were taken using the stolen data, according to a statement released to mobilepaymentstoday.com.

Waydev issued a timeline showing that the breach involved the unauthorized use of a GitHub OAth token. The hackers have posted the data and are attempting to sell the information, and Dave officials launched an investigation working with the FBI. The fintech also retained Crowdstrike in the investigation.