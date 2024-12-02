Challenger bank Current launches points reward program for debit card users





It will allow Current members to earn up to 15 points on everyday debit card purchases at over US 14.000 merchants. Current’s points will accumulate under a user’s account to certain thresholds, then can be redeemed for cash at a rate of 100 points per dollar. They can also be used for subscriptions. At the moment, the points can be applied only to Current’s own membership subscription, but further down the road, the company envisions using points to pay for a variety of subscription services.

According to TechCrunch, the points program, over time, will also help to generate additional revenue for Current as it establishes a relationship between the bank and merchants. At the moment, Current is leveraging undisclosed third-parties to help power its points program. Over time, as the points program grows, Current hopes its merchant partners will pay for the opportunity of having their offers surfaced to those users who are most likely to redeem them.