The solution is driven by Chainlink’s secure interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network, eliminating barriers that have previously kept users from accessing the on-chain economy.











Cardholders purchasing crypto directly on-chain

zerohash will provide the on-chain service and liquidity for converting fiat into cryptocurrency with smart contract execution. Its crypto and stablecoin infrastructure drives compliant crypto-to-crypto swaps, allowing users to access decentralised exchanges through simple, compliant onboarding. Shift4 Payments, Swapper Finance, and XSwap will also offer additional support to deliver an improved and modern app experience, which utilises the Uniswap protocol.

Chainlink was designed to bridge traditional finance and decentralised finance, connecting Mastercard’s user base and traditional payments to the NextGen trading environments of on-chain decentralised exchanges. Mastercard recognises the demand for connecting to the digital asset ecosystem and, by leveraging its global network, to unify on-chain commerce and off-chain transactions.

The partnership will enable the companies to unlock secure and innovative ways to improve on-chain commerce and drive the broader adoption of crypto assets. These technologies combined can make a unified, compliant, and intuitive user experience that brings crypto access to mainstream cardholders.

Combining zerohash, Shift4 Payments, Swapper Finance, and XSwap technologies with Chainlink’s standard and Mastercard global payment network allows large amounts of previously hard-to-access value to now be leveraged for executing transactions on-chain.

Uniswap Labs mentions that its protocol enables developers globally to build new tools for a wider range of users. Swapper leverages this protocol, giving an example of how it continues to offer important infrastructure in the financial stack.

As the adoption of crypto grows, partnerships between traditional and decentralised finance such as the one between Mastercard and Chainlink are helping drive a new range of user-centric solutions that unify crypto-native technology and real-world usability.