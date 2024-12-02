CGI to pilot intelligent global trade automation

The purpose of the pilot is to help these banks and others accelerate their digital transformation by automating paper document flows, ultimately improving their trade finance operations, compliance and relationship management. CGI collaborated with technology partner Conpend, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for trade finance processes, in planning and executing the pilot project.

The pilot proved the integrated CGI Trade360 and Conpend solution reportedly increased efficiency and effectiveness of trade finance processes for the participating banks. The project team also documented accuracy and data capture rates as part of a broader set of metrics, which will be used to benchmark the commercial version of the Trade AI platform.