CGI signs a service agreement with the National Bank of Canada





The renewed partnership is designed to help the bank advance its digital transformation. To be more specific, CGI undertakes to provide a wide range of technology services and market-leading solutions to help the bank further improve its client experience and drive operational excellence.





An agreement to strengthen the already existing 20-year partnership

With over four decades of experience in the financial services industry, CGI has served a series of financial institutions across the globe. The company helps banks adapt, future-proof, and outperform their competitors, and continuous growth. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI also works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organisations and accelerate results.











According to the official press release, this new agreement strengthens the already existing 20-year partnership between the two organisations. Based on this, CGI will continue to provide the bank with banking insights, expertise, and a range of services, including business consulting, innovative project development, systems integration, and wealth and payment solutions.

Bank of Canada stated that CGI is a reliable partner in the financial services sector and that the bank values CGI's expertise and dedication which will help them meet their clients' evolving needs.In addition, CGI officials expressed their delight in continuing the journey with the National Bank of Canada, explaining that this agreement showcases the bank's trust in CGI's capabilities. CGI also aims to upgrade their services globally to help the bank accelerate its transformation.





More CGI recent partnerships

CGI had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world. One of the latest is the partnership with Amazon from November 2023. Then, CGI has integrated its cloud-ready enterprise payment solution CGI All Payments on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, to offer global clients payment modernisation. Through this, users will be given the possibility to benefit from multiple features, such as cloud-based delivery, which streamlines a simplified and more secure process provided by AWS Marketplace.

Previously, in September 2023, the IT and business consulting firm was certified to support instant payments on FedNow Services.