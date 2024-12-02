CGI rolls out blockchain lab for trade finance

The formal launch took place at Sibos, Geneva, and is part of the companys rapidly increasing use of Ripples distributed ledger solutions. But, the lab itself will soon explore the benefits to trade finance more broadly.

As part of the digital sandbox offering, the company will let its clients experiment with how various blockchains interact with its new Digital Intelligent Gateway, which allows for the sending of a wide range of supply chain messages.

The Trade Innovation Lab is a three-tiered sandbox that begins with platforms that could include ethereum, BigchainDB, Ripple, Corda and Eris Industries, then works with CGI’s blockchain developers to build messaging workflows via the Intelligent Gateway that can be integrated via APIs to new blockchain applications.

In 2015, CGI generatedUSD 10bn in revenue, and one of its largest services is hosting similar applications built with more traditional technology for its banking clients. The goal of the lab is to build new blockchain applications that streamline inter-company trade finance transactions between CGIs clients and other companies.