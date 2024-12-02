CFPB makes changes to credit card data submission process

Issuers making credit card agreement submissions to the Bureau on a quarterly basis must complete a registration form and submit it to the bureau by 1 November 2021.

The CFPB’s Collect website is the mandatory vehicle for issuers to submit credit card agreements and their associated data in 2022 and beyond.

Registered issuers will receive an email in early December 2021 with account credentials. The issuer will have the ability to review its current submissions and start making the required submissions using Collect, starting 1 December 2021, once the issuer receives its login credentials.