CFDI download portals are legal

According to this ruling, it is improper to ask buyers to enter a particular website to get their receipt, since the seller is obliged to issue it directly.

The measure was published a few days later in Annex 3 of the 2014 Omnibus Ruling and, in these few weeks, has caused confusion among some taxpayers who usually employ this kind of solutions in their business. To avoid misunderstandings, the SAT has explained the text by publishing FAQs. One of them states that the invoice must be created on site if the customer requests it and provides the data to do so. When downloading the invoice later entails an advantage for the consumer, traders can continue using this type of portals.

The Mexican Association of Authorized Certification Providers (Amexipac) has also come out in favour of the measure. In an official communiqué, the organisation states that the portals for issuing and downloading invoices “are legal and authorized to this end”. The EDICOM Tickets Portal falls into line with these solutions.

In other words, the new SAT criterion states that retailers must deliver the CFDI to their customers immediately upon request. Otherwise, they would be engaging in malpractice that may have consequences. As set forth by the SAT, breach of this duty can result in fines of up to 4,210 pesos (around USD 308) for individuals and up to 69,000.00 pesos (around USD 5,058) for businesses.