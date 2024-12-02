CFA asset-based finance index indicates growth in US business - report

According to the CFA’s latest Quarterly Asset-Based Lending (ABL) Index, US ABL loan commitments have risen by more than 7% year over year. This data indicates increased optimism in the economy.

According to the CFA’s ABL Index for Q2 2015, total ABL loan commitments in 2Q 2015 rose 7.2%, compared to the same quarter in 2014. In addition, new ABL credit commitments were 6.3% higher than the same period a year ago – a significant indicator of growth. There has been a 9% increase in new commitments in the past quarter alone.

CFA’s Quarterly Asset-Based Lending Index was conducted by R.S. Carmichael & Co., an independent market research company. CFA has tracked asset-based lending activity and published the Quarterly Asset-Based Lending Index since March 2008 to provide insight on national commercial lending activity.

Founded in 1944, the Commercial Finance Association is the international trade organization representing the asset-based lending, factoring, trade and supply chain finance industries, with nearly 300 member organizations throughout the US, Canada and around the world. CFA provides education, networking opportunities and industry advocacy to the global commercial finance community.